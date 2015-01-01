|
Speed D, MacDonald J, Parks A, Doucette H, Munagapati K. J. Sex Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for the Scientific Study of Sexuality)
33428456
Some scholars argue that the existence of pornography is an ongoing assault on women and that it should be banned. However, the existing evidence suggests the connection between pornography consumption and sexism is overstated and may actually run in the opposite direction. Using data from the General Social Survey (2010-2018), the current study investigated if "pornography consumption" and "pornography tolerance" predicted sexism and whether these associations varied by sex.
