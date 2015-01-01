Abstract

This study was concerned with associations between narcissism, childhood trauma, dissociation, attachment styles, and depression among young adults. Childhood Trauma Questionnaire, Dissociative Experiences Scale (DES), Relationship Styles Questionnaire, Beck Depression Scale, and the Five-Factor Narcissism Questionnaire were administered to 422 college students. Multivariate analyses revealed that childhood sexual abuse, physical neglect, both fearful and secure attachment styles, dissociation, and male gender predicted grandiose narcissism. Vulnerable narcissism was predicted by preoccupied attachment, depression, and female gender. Dissociative taxon members (n = 133, 31.5%) had elevated scores on all childhood trauma types, fearful attachment, and both vulnerable and grandiose narcissism. While there was a link between bodily childhood maltreatment, dissociation, and grandiose narcissism, vulnerable narcissism was related to loss of perceived security in relationships and depression. Representing ambivalence and an indirect link between childhood trauma and vulnerable narcissism, depression was associated with both emotional neglect and overprotection-overcontrol, and fearful and preoccupied attachment. Depression and grandiose narcissism as co-predictors of pathological dissociation fitted the concept of "dissociative depression", which constituted an interface between two aspects of narcissism. Narcissism may be a trans-generational carrier of trauma as a fertile ground for dissociation. The escalation of dissociation among young adults in Turkey to an almost normative level may also be a consequence of the drastic transformations in the country throughout the period of globalism nurturing post-modern individualism in a conservative society. The trans-diagnostic overlap between two psychopathologies suggested that potential interference of concurrent dissociation needs to be considered in psychotherapy of narcissism and vice versa.

Language: en