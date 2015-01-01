Abstract

PURPOSE: This study's purpose was to determine the attitudes of students studying in various fields related to health services towards gender roles and intimate partner violence.



DESIGN AND METHODS: The descriptive study sample was composed of 441 volunteer students. The data were collected by the Intimate Partner Violence Attitude Scale-Revised (IPVAS-R) and Gender Roles Attitude Scale (GRAS).



FINDINGS: The GRAS and IPVAS-R mean scores were 114.10 (18.00) and 57.77 (4.45), respectively. A statistically significant negative relationship was found between the IPVAS-R and GRAS total mean score.



PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: The participants with negative attitudes allowing the violence also had more traditional attitudes towards gender roles. It is important to train health professionals with attitudes that believe in gender equality and reject violence to improve the quality of health services.

Language: en