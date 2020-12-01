Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the effectiveness of a futsal-specific warm-up to reduce injuries in amateur teams.



DESIGN: Quasi-experimental.



SETTING: Two futsal centres followed over one season using a specific report card.



PARTICIPANTS: 878 teams (Intervention group, n = 458; Control group, n = 420) of both genders and three age groups (U13, U17, adults).



INTERVENTION: A futsal-specific warm-up consisting of cardiovascular exercises, dynamic stretches, and game-related skills.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The incidence rate and severity of all injuries, lower extremity (LE) injuries and contact injuries. A multivariate Poisson regression analysis was used to compare between-group rates.



RESULTS: The rate of all injuries was lower in the intervention group (rate ratio (RR) = 0.72, 95% CI = 0.59 to 1.06), yet not significant. There was a significantly lower rate of contact injuries in the intervention group (RR = 0.68, 95% CI = 0.51 to 0.98). Subgroup analysis, based on the warm-up adherence of intervention teams (low, intermediate, high), showed a lower rate of all injuries (RR = 0.52, 95% CI = 0.29 to 0.97), and LE injuries (RR = 0.32, 95% CI = 0.14 to 0.81) in the high compared to low adherence group.



CONCLUSION: A futsal-specific warm-up can reduce the rate of contact injuries in amateur players. With high adherence the rate of all injuries and LE injuries may also reduce.

