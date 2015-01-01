|
Citation
Shi W, Hall BJ. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
33426599
Abstract
PURPOSE: Professional mental health help-seeking is generally low among Chinese populations with mental problems, and this may also the case following natural disasters. The help-seeking intention within Chinese populations exposed to natural disaster remain unclear. This study aims to explore the intention to seek professional mental health help utilizing an extended theory of planned behavior (E-TPB) model among Chinese college students exposed to Typhoon Hato.
Language: en
Keywords
Chinese college students; Extended theory of planned behavior (e-TPB); Intention; Natural disaster