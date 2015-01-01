Abstract

PURPOSE: Professional mental health help-seeking is generally low among Chinese populations with mental problems, and this may also the case following natural disasters. The help-seeking intention within Chinese populations exposed to natural disaster remain unclear. This study aims to explore the intention to seek professional mental health help utilizing an extended theory of planned behavior (E-TPB) model among Chinese college students exposed to Typhoon Hato.



METHODS: In total, 1876 Chinese participants were recruited using convenience sampling at baseline and 817 participants (mean age = 20.9 years, SD = 2.8, 28.4% male) were followed up 6 months later. The online questionnaire was applied to measure six constructs including help-seeking intention, attitude, subjective norm, perceived behavioral control, self-stigma, and social stigma.



RESULTS: Structural equation modeling showed the subjective norm (β = 0.374, p < 0.001) was the strongest predictor of help-seeking intention, followed by attitude (β = 0.271, p < 0.001) and perceived behavioral control (β = 0.213, p < 0.001), and self-stigma (β = - 0.117, p = 0.006). Unexpectedly, public stigma was not significantly associated with help-seeking intention. Moreover, multi-group analyses revealed paths of the E-TPB model were invariant across gender.



CONCLUSION: These results supported the efficacy of the E-TPB model in explaining help-seeking intention and emphasized the importance of subjective norm (e.g., support or disproval from significant others or society) in influencing help-seeking intention among Chinese young adults exposed to a natural disaster.

Language: en