SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Prasad S, Westby A, Crichlow R. Ann. Fam. Med. 2021; 19(1): 69-71.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Annals of Family Medicine, Inc.)

DOI

10.1370/afm.2628

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The uprisings for racial justice that followed the brutal murder of George Floyd on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota damaged the physical building where a family medicine residency is situated. We discuss the emotions that follow that event and reflect on ways that family medicine should address racism and discrimination. We also call on those in family medicine to work more in the communities that we serve, and to make advocacy a core part of the identity of family medicine.


Language: en

Keywords

advocacy; community; family medicine; racism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print