Abstract

The uprisings for racial justice that followed the brutal murder of George Floyd on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota damaged the physical building where a family medicine residency is situated. We discuss the emotions that follow that event and reflect on ways that family medicine should address racism and discrimination. We also call on those in family medicine to work more in the communities that we serve, and to make advocacy a core part of the identity of family medicine.

