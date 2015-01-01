|
Akgor U, Fadıloglu E, Soyak B, Unal C, Cagan M, Temiz BE, Erzenoglu BE, Ak S, Gultekin M, Ozyuncu O. Arch. Gynecol. Obstet. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PURPOSE: In December 2019, the emerging of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has influenced the whole world. The current pandemic also triggers several psychological changes. Uncertainties and changes in health practices may cause anxiety, depression, and concerns on vulnerable populations such as pregnant. This study aims to survey the pregnant women to capture the psychological impact and perceptions during the pandemic.
Language: en
Pregnancy; Depression; Anxiety; COVID-19; Pandemic; Psychological impact