Abstract

Safety planning is recommended as a part of the response to everybody who presents after self-harm, although there is surprisingly little evidence for its effectiveness. There is potential for such plans to be experienced as unhelpful if patients are not genuinely involved in their production and if the plan does not include information about meaningful sources of support. Staff training is needed to ensure that plans are delivered in a collaborative way and self-harm services need to be improved nationally if such plans are to be effective.

