Citation
Wallace C, Lavina I, Mollen C. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 112: e104896.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The trafficking of children and adolescents is widespread, and pediatric providers are on the front line. Current research demonstrates that trafficked children do access health care. However, few studies describe these interactions from their perspectives. In order to elucidate the healthcare experiences of sex trafficked children, we designed a qualitative study utilizing semi-structured interviews to explore their health care interactions. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Homeless youth currently aged 18-21 who were sex trafficked before age 18.
Language: en
Keywords
Child trafficking; Homeless youth; Sex trafficking; Sexual exploitation