Citation
Cowley ES, Watson PM, Foweather L, Belton S, Thompson A, Thijssen D, Wagenmakers AJM. Children (Basel) 2021; 8(1): e31.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adolescent girls are less active than boys, with approximately 10% of girls in Ireland and the United Kingdom meeting the minimum recommended daily physical activity (PA) guidelines. This study investigated factors perceived to influence PA among adolescent girls from low socioeconomic areas in order to inform the design of a future intervention (The HERizon Project).
Language: en
Keywords
qualitative; physical activity; exercise; focus groups; adolescence; girls; socioecological model