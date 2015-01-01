Abstract

Structural and functional neuroimaging studies have shown that brain areas associated with fear and anxiety (defensive system areas) are modulated by individual differences in sensitivity to punishment (SP). However, little is known about how SP is related to brain functional connectivity and the factors that modulate this relationship. In this study, we investigated whether a simple methodological manipulation, such as performing a resting state with eyes open or eyes closed, can modulate the manifestation of individual differences in SP. To this end, we performed an exploratory fMRI resting state study in which a group of participants (n = 88) performed a resting state with eyes closed and another group (n = 56) performed a resting state with eyes open. All participants completed the Sensitivity to Punishment and Sensitivity to Reward Questionnaire. Seed-based functional connectivity analyses were performed in the amygdala, hippocampus, and periaqueductal gray (PAG). Our results showed that the relationship between SP and left amygdala-precuneus and left hippocampus-precuneus functional connectivity was modulated by eye state. Moreover, in the eyes open group, SP was negatively related to the functional connectivity between the PAG and amygdala and between the PAG and left hippocampus, and it was positively related to the functional connectivity between the amygdala and hippocampus. Together, our results may suggest underlying differences in the connectivity between anxiety-related areas based on eye state, which in turn would affect the manifestation of individual differences in SP.

Language: en