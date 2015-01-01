Abstract

The human rights violation of sex trafficking continues to occur in the United States at alarming rates. Although sex trafficking affects individuals across various demographic groups, this crime disproportionately affects children. Counselors who work with children and adolescents are uniquely positioned to identify, support, and advocate on behalf of sex trafficked youth who may experience barriers to emotional and physical wellness. Extant literature on counseling sex trafficking survivors remain scarce and illuminate the need for victim identification, trauma-informed interventions, and advocacy strategies that support the unique needs of child sex trafficking survivors. To address these disparities, this article describes victim identification techniques, outlines trauma-focused interventions for counseling sex trafficked youth, and presents advocacy strategies. The implications for counseling child sex trafficking survivors are illuminated through a case study.



