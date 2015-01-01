|
Citation
|
Palinkas LA, Springgate BF, Sugarman OK, Hancock J, Wennerstrom A, Haywood C, Meyers D, Johnson A, Polk M, Pesson CL, Seay JE, Stallard CN, Wells KB. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(2): e425.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This year has seen the emergence of two major crises, a significant increase in the frequency and severity of hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, little is known as to how each of these two events have impacted the other. A rapid qualitative assessment was conducted to determine the impact of the pandemic on preparedness and response to natural disasters and the impact of past experiences with natural disasters in responding to the pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*community-based organizations; *COVID-19; *disaster preparedness; *disaster response; *natural disasters