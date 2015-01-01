|
Citation
Sánchez-Alcaraz BJ, Martínez-Gallego R, Llana S, Vučković G, Muñoz D, Courel-Ibáñez J, Sánchez-Pay A, Ramón-Llin J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(2): e435.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Racket sports such as padel are characterized by the repetition of unilateral gestures, which can lead to negative adaptations like asymmetries or overuse musculoskeletal injuries. The purpose of this study was to determine the differences in ball impact positions (i.e., forward or backward of the center of gravity) in nine stroke types in a sample of forty-eight recreational male padel players. The sample included 14,478 shots corresponding to 18 matches from six tournaments. Forty-eight male padel players were classified into two groups according to their level: trained (n = 24) and novice (n = 24). Type of stroke and ball impact position were registered using a computerized motion tracking video system. The ball impact position was computed from the distance (cm) between the coordinates of the ball and the player's center of gravity.
Language: en
Keywords
biomechanics; game actions; overuse injury; racket sports