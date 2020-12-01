Abstract

BACKGROUND: Youth suicide attempts are a major risk factor for future complete suicides. However, the characteristics of suicide attempters based on the emergency department (ED) have rarely been explored, making it challenging to comprehend the characteristics of youth suicide attempters comprehensively. This study aims to investigate the characteristics of youth suicide attempters who visited the ED.



METHODS: We examined the youth (age: 12-25 years) and adult (age: 26-65 years) groups of suicide attempters who visited the ED in Wonju-si, Gangwon-do, Korea. Interviews were conducted with attempters and guardians to identify sociodemographic, clinical, and suicide-related variables. Besides, we performed bivariate logistic regression analysis with statistically adjusted gender, educational age, Socioeconomic Status(SES) level, and medical illness.



RESULTS: Youth were diagnosed more frequently with Personality disorder compared to adults. Besides, youth tended to report interpersonal or abuse as motivations for suicide, whereas adults tended to report medical illness or economic problems. Furthermore, youth attempted suicide more impulsively and repeatedly; however, medical lethality of each attempt tended to be lower than adults. LIMITATION: We experienced difficulty in collecting complete information because of poor consciousness or cooperation of patients who visited the ED immediately after suicide attempt. Also, the study cohort was only recruited from one hospital in a region.



CONCLUSION: Youth suicide attempters are suggested to have relatively serious and persistent problems involving personality or traits than adults. Thus, this study highlights the significance of preventive strategies based on early psychopathological evaluation and treatment.

Language: en