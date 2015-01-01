Abstract

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: To identify the frequency of falls among older people with and without cataracts and to verify the association of sociodemographic, clinical and behavioral variables with the number of falls among community-dwelling older adults according to self-reported cataracts.



BACKGROUND: Although the literature on the topic is vast, no studies were found that described the explanatory factors for the relationship between sociodemographic, clinical and behavioral variables with the occurrence of falls in older people, with and without cataracts, through models previously tested in mediation analysis. DESIGN AND METHOD: This is a cross-sectional and quantitative study guided by the STROBE, conducted with two groups: older people with (268) and without cataracts (689). For analyzing the data, the Path Analysis was performed.



RESULTS: The occurrence of falls among the older people with cataracts was higher than in the group without cataracts. In both groups, frailty and depressive symptoms were directly associated with a higher occurrence of falls. Among older people with cataracts, the lowest physical performance score and the highest sedentary behavior were directly associated with the highest number of falls. Among the older people without cataract, the youngest age, the highest number of morbidities and functional disability for instrumental activities of daily living were directly associated with the occurrence of falls.



CONCLUSION: The older people with cataracts have a higher frequency of falls. The factors associated with the occurrence of falls differ between the older people with and without cataracts. RELEVANCE TO CLINICAL PRACTICE: The expanded understanding of the factors associated with falls among community-dwelling older adults, differentiating those with and without cataracts, guides the health professional in the development and implementation of measures to reduce the occurrence of these events.

