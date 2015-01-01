Abstract

Cannabis use varies with age and gender, but less is known regarding specific product choices. Previous work suggests that older adults are inclined to stick to the more "classic" and familiar, while "novel" products are more likely to appeal to younger populations. We examined cross-sectional, retrospective data to determine whether the type of cannabis products used varied according to participant age (N = 1406, 71.3% female). The extensive list of products included: loose flower, pre-rolled joints, edibles, concentrates, oil vaporizers (vape pens), dry vaporizers, tinctures, topicals, and ingestible oils. Overall, rates of use for cannabis-infused ingestible oils, topicals, and tinctures are the lowest and show no age or gender-related differences. In contrast, the use of pre-rolled joints, vape pens, and edibles tends to decrease with age. Loose flower and dry vaporizer use also decrease with age, although less consistently. These age-related differences in product choices can facilitate prevention and treatment efforts toward specific populations. While harm-reduction efforts targeting loose flower and edible products would benefit all age groups, those targeting concentrates might focus only on younger users. On the other hand, learning about concentrates might be beneficial for older medical users due to their larger THC doses and rapid onset.

Language: en