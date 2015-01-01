|
Hultin H, Ferrer-Wreder L, Engström K, Andersson F, Galanti MR. J. Sch. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Bullying is a public health issue with long-term effects for victims. This study investigated if there was an association between pedagogical and social school climate and student-reported bullying victimization, which dimensions of pedagogical and social school climate were associated with bullying, and if these associations were modified by individual-level social factors.
adolescent health; school bullying; school climate; school health; Swedish schools