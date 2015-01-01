Abstract

OBJECTIVE/HYPOTHESIS: To report characteristics and management of facial fractures in a major metropolitan center within the United States. STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective chart review.



METHODS: Retrospective review at a level 1 trauma academic medical center of 3,946 facial fractures in 1,914 patients who presented from 2008 to 2017. Demographics, injury mechanism, associated injuries, and treatment information were collected. Logistic regression analyses were performed to determine factors associated with management.



RESULTS: There were 1,280 males and 630 females with a median age of 42 years. Orbital fractures were the most common (41.4%) followed by maxilla fractures (21.9%). The most common mechanism was fall (43.6%). Surgical management was recommended for 38% of patients. The odds of surgical management were less for females (OR 0.59, 95% CI 0.48-0.73). Patients over 70 years were significantly less likely to undergo surgery compared to other age groups (OR 0.15-0.36, P < .001). The odds of surgical management were 1.69 times greater for patients with more than three fractures than for a single fracture (95% CI 1.18-2.42) and 2.23 times greater for traffic injuries compared to injuries from activities of daily living (95% CI 1.42-3.5).



CONCLUSIONS: This represents one of the largest comprehensive databases of facial fractures. Our patients were most frequently injured during activities of daily living, most commonly from falls. The majority of patients were managed conservatively. Gender, age, fracture number, and mechanism of injury were independently associated with the decision to treat surgically. Our data are in stark contrast to that from other populations in which assault or motor vehicle accidents predominate. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: 4 Laryngoscope, 2021.

