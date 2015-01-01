|
Cole JC, Percy A, Sumnall HR, McKay MT. Prev. Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Although fewer adolescents are consuming alcohol than was the case in previous decades, those who are consuming alcohol are still exposed to alcohol-related harms. While the evidence for the effectiveness of universal, school-based interventions is limited, a recent cluster randomised controlled trial (The STAMPP Trial) reported a significant effect at 10 months post-intervention of a combined classroom/parental intervention on heavy episodic drinking (HED) in the previous 30 days, but no significant effect on the number of self-reported alcohol-related harms (ARH) experienced in the previous 6 months. This follow-up study sought to examine intervention effects 24 months after delivery of the intervention (+ 57 months from baseline, or + 34 months post-intervention). Participants were 5029 high school students in STAMPP (38% of 12,738 pupils originally randomised into the trial), from 87 schools (82.3% of schools recruited in the original STAMPP trial). Outcomes were assessed using two-level random intercepts models (logistic regression for HED and negative binomial for number of ARH).
Adolescents; Alcohol; Alcohol-related harms; Heavy episodic drinking; Substance prevention; The STAMPP trial