Abstract

Social exclusion and rejection have deleterious effects on psychological well-being. Research documents the negative effects of social exclusion and rejection on psychiatric problems like depression, social anxiety disorder, and non-suicidal self-injury. Additionally, prior research suggests that individuals with and at-risk for psychosis spectrum disorders may also be negatively affected by exclusion and rejection. Moreover, those on the psychosis spectrum may be at an even greater risk to experience social exclusion due to poor social functioning and the stigma surrounding the disorder. This systematic review aimed to investigate how individuals across the psychosis spectrum respond to social exclusion and rejection. We systematically searched PubMed and PsycINFO databases to identify studies that met the following eligibility criteria: 1) investigated social exclusion or rejection, 2) targeted a psychosis-related sample or symptoms, and 3) was an empirical study. 13 studies satisfied our eligibility criteria and were subsequently reviewed. Despite methodological variation and samples spanning the psychosis spectrum, the majority of the literature supports the conclusion that those with psychosis spectrum disorders report similar levels of exclusion-induced distress compared to healthy controls, but process and cope with exclusion differently, both behaviorally and neurobiologically.

Language: en