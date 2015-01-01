Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVES: Determine if changes in K-complexes associated with sustained inspiratory airflow limitation (SIFL) during N2 sleep are associated with next-day vigilance and objective sleepiness.



METHODS: Data from thirty subjects with moderate-to-severe OSA who completed three in-lab polysomnograms: diagnostic, on therapeutic continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), and on suboptimal CPAP (4cmH20 below optimal titrated CPAP level) were analyzed. Four 20-min psychomotor vigilance tests (PVT) were performed after each PSG, every two hours. Changes in proportion of spontaneous K-complexes and spectral characteristics surrounding K-complexes were evaluated for K-complexes associated with both delta (∆SWAK), alpha (∆αK) frequencies.



RESULTS: Suboptimal CPAP induced SIFL (14.7(20.9) vs. 2.9(9.2); %total sleep time, p<0.001) with a small increase in apnea hypopnea index (AHI3A: 6.5(7.7) vs. 1.9(2.3); p<0.01) versus optimal CPAP. K-complex density (num./min of stage N2) was higher on suboptimal CPAP (0.97±0.7 vs. 0.65±0.5, #/min, mean±SD, p<0.01) above and beyond the effect of age, sex, AHI3A, and duration of SIFL. A decrease in ∆SWAK with suboptimal CPAP was associated with increased PVT lapses and explained 17% of additional variance in PVT lapses. Within-night during suboptimal CPAP K-complexes appeared to alternate between promoting sleep and as arousal surrogates. EEG changes were not associated with objective sleepiness.



CONCLUSIONS: Sustained inspiratory airflow limitation is associated with altered K-complex morphology including increased occurrence of K-complexes with bursts of alpha as arousal surrogates. These findings suggest that sustained inspiratory flow limitation may be associated with non-visible sleep fragmentation and contribute to increased lapses in vigilance.

Language: en