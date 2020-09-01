Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Animal-related fatal accidents occur annually while individuals are outside working. This study intended to evaluate the trends of occupational fatal accidents related to mammals and compare them with nonoccupational accidents.



METHODS: We collected occupational and nonoccupational fatalities related to mammals between 2000 and 2019 from data on fatal occupational accident cases certified by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, Japan, in addition to other statistics from relevant ministries, media reports such as newspapers, and academic case reports.



RESULTS: A total of 109 fatal accidents related to mammals were confirmed as occurring during work, and 129 were confirmed as taking place outside of work. Of the former, accidents among livestock farmers and horse racing-related workers accounted for about half. Among the accidents not related to work, dog attacks, infectious diseases from cats or dogs, traffic accidents with wild animals, and bear attacks during wild vegetable picking were common. Deaths from infectious diseases caused by dogs and cats have rarely been reported in the mass media.



CONCLUSIONS: Although the number of fatal occupational accidents related to mammals is not large, we concluded that it is necessary to continue preventive measures centered on accidents at livestock farms and in horse racing-related workplaces. It is also necessary to inform people about the risks of infectious diseases mediated by dogs and cats.

