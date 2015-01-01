Abstract

Actor and entertainer Robin Williams died by suicide on August 11, 2014. Three studies conducted in the US, Canada and Australia have shown population level increases in suicide in the months after Williams’ death. Across the three countries, the excess in suicide – beyond what is expected given the long‐term trend and seasonal fluctuation – was between 10 and 16%, amounting to thousands of excess suicide deaths. The increases were primarily concentrated in those who used the same suicide method as Williams, and were demographically similar in terms of age and gender. Moreover, Williams’ death elicited a strong reaction of suicidal crisis, suggesting that the excess suicides reflect the reactions to Williams’ death.



Decades of data confirm that irresponsible media coverage of high‐profile suicides can contribute towards a population‐level increase in subsequent suicides insofar as vulnerable individuals identify with the decedent. Graphic depictions and in‐depth discussions of the methods used or state of mind of the decedent are specific vectors that increase risk for subsequent suicide deaths using similar methods and among those with similar demographic characteristics as the decedent. Portrayals of suicide as fixing a problem or providing a solution may also increase risk in vulnerable individuals. Because of this well‐documented effect, national and international best practice suicide reporting guidelines for media professionals have been established.



Williams’ death received considerable international media coverage, which varied in tone and content, with major differences in adherence to suicide reporting guidelines. In Australia, the major national program Mindframe released suicide reporting guidelines in 2014, and information and briefings on how to handle the reporting of Williams’ death were disseminated immediately and largely followed throughout the country. In Canada, a similar program known as Mindset released suicide reporting guidelines in 2014, which were disseminated to newsrooms throughout the country, and largely followed after Williams’ death.



In addition to the need for moderation in reporting of celebrity death, these guidelines often include messaging around where individuals can obtain mental health and suicide prevention support if needed, as well as messages of hope for mental health recovery. Indeed, the media can be a source of information about suicide prevention after a high‐profile event....

