Schuhmann BB, Henderson SN, Black RA, Van Hasselt VB, Klimley Margres K, Masias EV, LeDuc TJ. Behav. Modif. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Research has documented a number of acute and chronic stressors unique to the fire service. Due to the rise in mental health concerns in firefighters, there has been increased awareness of the negative effects of unmanaged stress. The present study employed a behavioral-analytic model to construct a brief screening measure of stress for this population: the Firefighter Assessment of Stress Test (FAST). Psychometric properties of the FAST were evaluated using data from active-duty firefighters throughout the United States.
stress; intervention; firefighter; screening tool