Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This paper presents the design and development of a new electronic portable device to assess the human balance of the human body during standing, using a minimal number of sensors and peripheral components. This device is aimed to evaluate human balance in environments outside of specialized laboratories, such as small clinics and therapy offices. APPROACH: The design is based on previous designs using three or more resistive force sensors attached to the feet, however in the present work, the sensors were attached on an adjustable platform, to fit several sizes of feet. Furthermore, all the signal acquisition, process, storage and display are executed by an embedded electronic system, thus avoiding the use of computers and external peripherals. A new method to compute the CoP using only two sensors per foot was developed and tested in a group of 50 university students, (17 women and 33 men), 26.04 ± 4.94 years. MAIN RESULTS: It was developed a portable electronic system to measure the trajectory of the CoP and to calculate the indexes values derived from it. The system is capable to discriminate between measuring situations (open and closed eyes), using only two sensors per foot (p < 0.0001). A comparison between the values obtained for young subjects using the proposed device, and the values reported in the literature showed a similar tendency. SIGNIFICANCE: The results indicate that the proposed system is a good, low-cost, and easy-to-use alternative tool for researchers and clinicians interested in the evaluation of human balance, especially if the measurements must be done outside laboratories.

