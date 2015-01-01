|
Patalay P, Fitzsimons E. Br. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatry)
In a large (n = 10 103), nationally representative sample of 17-year-olds 16.1% had experienced high psychological distress in the past 30 days, 24.1% had self-harmed in the previous 12 months and 7.4% had ever attempted suicide. Females, White adolescents, sexual minorities and those from more socioeconomically disadvantaged families had worse mental health outcomes; with the exceptions of no detected differences in attempted suicide by ethnicity and in self-harm by socioeconomic position.
adolescent; Suicide; epidemiology; self-harm; social deprivation