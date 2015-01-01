|
Brown SM, Rhoades GK, Marti CN, Lewis T. Child Maltreat. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Children exposed to maltreatment are at risk of experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) and behavioral problems. This study examined different forms of family violence that co-occur and their relationship to children's externalizing behaviors across developmental stages (early childhood, middle childhood, adolescence). Longitudinal data (N = 1,987) at baseline and 18 months and 36 months post-baseline from the NSCAW II were used. Mixture modeling was employed in which latent class models estimated subgroups of children who experienced co-occurring forms of family violence; regression models estimated which subgroups of children were at risk of externalizing behaviors. Three latent classes were identified across developmental stages: high family violence, low family violence, and child physical abuse and psychological aggression. For children in early childhood, a fourth class was identified: partner and child physical abuse and child psychological aggression.
child welfare; child maltreatment; intimate partner violence; family violence; externalizing behaviors