|
Citation
|
Pu DF, Rodriguez CM. Child Maltreat. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The high co-occurrence of intimate partner violence (IPV) and physical child abuse suggests that studying these forms of aggression simultaneously, bidirectionally, and longitudinally is critical. Guided by family systems theory, this study examined parent-child aggression (PCA) risk, IPV victimization, and child behavior problems as reported by mothers and fathers when their child was 18 months and at 4 years old, to evaluate whether negative processes can transmit across family subsystems (i.e., spillover hypothesis) and/or across individuals (i.e., crossover hypothesis).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
parenting; domestic violence; child abuse potential; child abuse risk; child functioning; couple conflict