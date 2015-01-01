Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess characteristics of exposures to contaminated poppy and identify trends in exposure and poppy-related deaths.



METHODS: Cross-sectional analysis of adverse events associated with exposure to poppy products (primarily poppy seeds) from the American Association of Poison Control Centers' National Poison Data System (NPDS), 2000-2018, supplemented with analysis of overdoses and deaths related to poppy from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition's Adverse Event Reporting System (CAERS) (2004-2018), and the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) (1968-2018).



RESULTS: There were 591 NPDS exposure cases involving poppy between 2000 and 2018 including 392 in persons aged 13+. Rates of intentional exposures in NPDS increased among the age 13+ group over the study period. Most intentional exposures occurred in males in their teens and twenties. NPDS included 18 overdoses and three deaths likely attributable to poppy, most involving poppy seed tea. CAERS and FAERS included five additional deaths likely attributable to opioids in poppy.



CONCLUSIONS: Including previously reported cases, there are now at least 16 U.S. deaths associated with poppy seeds in the literature. We recommend that practitioners working in opioid treatment and recovery be alert to use of poppy to treat pain and symptoms of withdrawal.

