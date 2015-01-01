SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Athey A, Overholser JC, Beale EE. Death Stud. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2020.1864063

This study explored depressed adolescent inpatients' (N = 158) experiences of exposure to friends' and family members' suicidal behaviors. Most of the participants (n = 102, 64.6%) reported exposure to suicide-related behavior. Teens exposed to suicide were more likely than non-exposed peers to report experiencing physical abuse, sexual abuse, and suicide attempts. No differences were observed between those exposed to only suicide attempts and those exposed to both suicide attempts and deaths in clinical characteristics or suicidal behaviors. Exposure to any form of suicide-related behavior may be associated with multiple forms of adversity in childhood.

Keywords: Bereavement


Language: en
