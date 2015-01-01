Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: Traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) in the primary dentition are a significant public health problem, which has been neglected worldwide. Despite its high prevalence, limited studies address this injury. The aim of this study was to determine the characteristics and treatment modalities of TDIs affecting primary teeth, along with accompanying medical co-morbidities and attendance at follow-up appointments. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This retrospective analysis included all TDIs affecting primary teeth from January 2014 to January 2017. Data abstraction included demographics, time lapse prior to arrival at hospital, trauma etiology, classification of TDIs, soft tissue and supporting bone injuries, medical co-morbidities, emergency treatment, follow-up appointments and prognosis.



RESULTS: Records of 283 children with 536 traumatized primary teeth were reviewed. The median age was 2 years and the maxillary right central incisor (35.1%) was the most frequently injured tooth. Almost half the patients, 46.3%, sought treatment after 24 h. Periodontal tissue injuries (97.2%) predominated TDIs for which fall accidents (82.0%) were the most encountered cause. Most patients (177/283) had accompanying soft tissue/supporting bone injuries and 67.2% had multiple traumatized teeth. Seventy percent of the patients were examined only or were prescribed medication. Survival time following TDIs was unknown in 67.7% of traumatized teeth due to non-attendance at follow-up appointments. Most patients (55.1%) did not attend the follow-up appointments.



CONCLUSIONS: TDIs occurred in the primary dentition with the predominance of periodontal tissue injuries. When TDI was the presenting problem to hospital, accompanying systemic injury was rare. Treatment modalities were mostly limited to examination or extraction. The follow-up appointments were poorly attended.

Language: en