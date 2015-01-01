|
Citation
|
Yasseen Iii A, Weiss D, Remer S, Dobbin N, MacNeill M, Bogeljic B, Leong D, Wan V, Mosher L, Bélair G, Thompson M, Button B, Hardy J, Perwaiz S, Smith A, Wootton R. Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2021; 41(1): 25-29.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Public Health Agency of Canada)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Little is known about the use or misuse of cleaning products during the COVID-19 pandemic. We compiled data from January to June in 2019 and 2020 from Canadian poison centres, and report on calls regarding selected cleaning products and present year-overyear percentage change. There were 3408 (42%) calls related to bleaches; 2015 (25%) to hand sanitizers; 1667 (21%) to disinfectants; 949 (12%) to chlorine gas; and 148 (2%) to chloramine gas. An increase in calls occurred in conjunction with the onset of COVID-19, with the largest increase occurring in March. Timely access to Canadian poison centre data facilitated early communication of safety messaging for dissemination to the public.
Language: fr