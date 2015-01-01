|
Andermann A, Mott S, Mathew CM, Kendall C, Mendonca O, Harriott D, McLellan A, Riddle A, Saad A, Iqbal W, Magwood O, Pottie K. Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2021; 41(1): 1-13.
(Copyright © 2021, Public Health Agency of Canada)

INTRODUCTION: While much of the literature on homelessness is centred on the experience of men, women make up over one-quarter of Canada's homeless population. Research has shown that women experiencing homelessness are often hidden (i.e. provisionally housed) and have different pathways into homelessness and different needs as compared to men. The objective of this research is to identify evidence-based interventions and best practices to better support women experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

violence; gender; women; equity; evidence-informed policy; hidden homelessness; housing; intervention research; scoping review; shelters