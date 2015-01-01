Abstract

Given that sports medicine covers a broad spectrum of orthopaedic injuries, the team physician is often required to face challenging decisions when treating injured athletes. Injuries of the upper and lower extremities can lead to clinical dilemmas for the team physician, who needs to ensure appropriate treatment and interventions to prevent subsequent injuries. The athlete's personal goals and athletic career must also be respected throughout this process. It is important to discuss the most common athletic injuries that pose clinical dilemmas for the sports physician and useful tips to address them based on the existing evidence.

Language: en