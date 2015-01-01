SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rauterkus G, Moncrieff D, Stewart G, Skoe E. Int. J. Audiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/14992027.2020.1860261

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Recent retrospective studies report differences in auditory neurophysiology between concussed athletes and uninjured controls using the frequency-following response (FFR). Adopting a prospective design in college football players, we compared FFRs before and after a concussion and evaluated test-retest reliability in non-concussed teammates.

DESIGN: Testing took place in a locker room. We analysed the FFR to the fundamental frequency (F0) (FFR-F0) of a speech stimulus, previously identified as a potential concussion biomarker. Baseline FFRs were obtained during the football pre-season. In athletes diagnosed with concussions during the season, FFRs were measured days after injury and compared to pre-season baseline. In uninjured controls, comparisons were made between pre- and post-season. STUDY SAMPLE: Participants were Tulane University football athletes (n = 65).

RESULTS: In concussed athletes, there was a significant group-level decrease in FFR-F0 from baseline (26% decrease on average). By contrast, the control group's change from baseline was not statistically significant, and comparisons of pre- and post-season had good repeatability (intraclass correlation coefficient = 0.75).

CONCLUSIONS: Results converge with previous work to evince suppressed neural function to the FFR-F0 following concussion. This preliminary study paves the way for larger-scale clinical evaluation of the specificity and reliability of the FFR as a concussion diagnostic. Highlights This prospective study reveals suppressed neural responses to sound in concussed athletes compared to baseline. Neural responses to sound show good repeatability in uninjured athletes tested in a locker-room setting.

RESULTS support the feasibility of recording frequency-following responses in non-laboratory conditions.


Language: en

Keywords

biomarkers; auditory neurophysiology; electrophysiology; Frequency following response; sport-related concussion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print