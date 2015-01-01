Abstract

Socioeconomic differences in sickness absence are well known, but previous studies have tended to focus on wage earners only. This study examined incidence and length of sickness absence comparing the employee groups of upper and lower non-manual employees and manual workers, but also entrepreneurs, the unemployed and other non-wage-earners. The study utilized register data on a nationally representative 70% sample of Finns aged 25-62 at the end of year 2012 (N = 1,615,352). Sickness absence spells compensated by sickness allowance and initiated during 2013 were retrieved from the register of the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (SIIF) and followed until the end of each episode and linked to socio-demographic covariates collected from the registers of the SIIF and of Statistics Finland. Zero-inflated negative binomial regression was used in multivariate models. After adjusting for age, marital status, region and income, there were clear differences in the occurrence and length of sickness absence across socioeconomic groups. Compared to upper non-manual employees, lower non-manual employees and especially manual workers had higher cumulative annual incidence of sickness absence among both men and women, but the entrepreneurs, the unemployed and other non-wage-earners had a clearly higher expected number of sickness absence days.



RESULTS varied by diagnostic group. The results highlight the importance of different types of preventive measures for reducing the occurrence of sickness absence and for preventing prolongations of sickness absence spells in different socioeconomic groups.

Language: en