Brown EC, Montero-Zamora P, Cardozo-Macías F, Reyes-Rodríguez MF, Briney JS, Mejía-Trujillo J, Pérez-Gómez A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(2): e470.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
As the identification and targeting of salient risk factors for adolescent substance use become more widely used globally, an essential question arises as to whether U.S.-based cut points in the distributions of these risk factors that identify "high" risk can be used validly in other countries as well. This study examined proportions of youth at "high" risk using different empirically derived cut points in the distributions of 18 measured risk factors. Data were obtained from large-scale samples of adolescents in Colombia and the United States.
Language: en
risk factors; adolescent substance use; Communities That Care; Comunidades Que se Cuidan; youth antisocial behaviors