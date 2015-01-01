SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Monforte J, Úbeda-Colomer J, Pans M, Pérez-Samaniego V, Devís-Devís J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(2): e464.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph18020464

unavailable

This paper qualitatively examines environmental factors operating as barriers and/or facilitators to participation in physical activity (PA) of people with physical disabilities. Interview data were collected from 27 Spanish university students through the innovative method of two-on-one interviews. Thereafter, data were subject to a flexible thematic analysis. Three themes were constructed: associations; PA practice spaces; and nonhumans. Concepts from different theories were used to generate meaningful interpretations around each theme. Drawing on our results, we offer several reflections and directions. Two key messages can be highlighted. First, environmental barriers and facilitators are context dependent and thus do not precede the circumstances in which they emerge. Second, Spanish universities should work harder to become relevant PA promoting environments for students with physical disability. The knowledge generated in this study is expected to inform the design, implementation and evaluation of programs promoting PA among Spanish university students with physical disability.


qualitative research; exercise; ICF framework; narrative environments; sport

