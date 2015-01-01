|
Hamrick HC, Ehlke SJ, Davies RL, Higgins JM, Naylor J, Kelley ML. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Moral injury is an array of symptoms theorized to develop in response to morally injurious events, defined as events that challenge one's core moral beliefs and expectations about the self, others, and world. Recent measures of moral injury have distinguished self-directed moral injury (e.g., moral injury symptoms that emerge following the perpetration of morally injurious events) from other-directed moral injury, the symptoms of which are believed to stem from one's response to actions that others have committed (e.g., within-rank violence, failures of leadership, and acts of betrayal committed by trusted others or institutions). Using a convenience sample of 154 primarily former military women, the present study examined if other-directed moral injury symptoms (e.g., anger, betrayal, and mistrust) associated with military experience would mediate the association between military sexual harassment and mental health and substance abuse symptoms.
Language: en
moral injury; mental health outcomes; military sexual trauma; sexual harassment; women veterans