|
Citation
|
Lodha N, Patel P, Shad JM, Casamento-Moran A, Christou EA. J. Neuroengineering Rehabil. 2021; 18(1): e7.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Braking is a critical determinant of safe driving that depends on the integrity of cognitive and motor processes. Following stroke, both cognitive and motor capabilities are impaired to varying degrees. The current study examines the combined impact of cognitive and motor impairments on braking time in chronic stroke.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Driving; Visual attention; Braking time; Divided attention; Motor accuracy; Movement; Selective attention