Abstract

BACKGROUND: Braking is a critical determinant of safe driving that depends on the integrity of cognitive and motor processes. Following stroke, both cognitive and motor capabilities are impaired to varying degrees. The current study examines the combined impact of cognitive and motor impairments on braking time in chronic stroke.



METHODS: Twenty stroke survivors and 20 aged-matched healthy controls performed cognitive, motor, and simulator driving assessments. Cognitive abilities were assessed with processing speed, divided attention, and selective attention. Motor abilities were assessed with maximum voluntary contraction (MVC) and motor accuracy of the paretic ankle. Driving performance was examined with the braking time in a driving simulator and self-reported driving behavior.



RESULTS: Braking time was 16% longer in the stroke group compared with the control group. The self-reported driving behavior in stroke group was correlated with braking time (r = - 0.53, p = 0.02). The stroke group required significantly longer time for divided and selective attention tasks and showed significant decrease in motor accuracy. Together, selective attention time and motor accuracy contributed to braking time (R(2) = 0.40, p = 0.01) in stroke survivors.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides novel evidence that decline in selective attention and motor accuracy together contribute to slowed braking in stroke survivors. Driving rehabilitation after stroke may benefit from the assessment and training of attentional and motor skills to improve braking during driving.

Language: en