Brown B, Ruggles KV, Le FT, Rajan S. J. Sch. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/josh.12998

unavailable

BACKGROUND: Among adolescents, the pathway from being offered drugs to engaging in drug use has been established. The prevalence of drug transactions specifically in schools is less understood. The purpose of this study was to identify the prevalence of adolescents who have reported drug transaction experiences (being offered, sold, or given an illegal drug) on school property and subsequently identify behavioral correlates associated with these experiences.

METHODS: This study analyzed YRBS data from 2001 to 2015 (N = 117,815). We used 95% confidence intervals to evaluate differences in prevalence across years and demographic subgroups. Odds ratios determined the likelihood of engaging in risk behaviors among those youth also experiencing drug transactions on school property.

RESULTS: Every survey year, at least 1 in 5 youth reported having drug transaction experiences at school. Boys consistently reported significantly higher rates of drug transaction experiences in comparison to girls, with Hispanic boys representing the highest rates. Youth reporting these experiences with drug transactions were also more likely to carry a weapon to school and to be bullied at school.

CONCLUSIONS: Implications for the reduction of drug transactions in high schools are discussed and recommendations for prevention efforts addressing youth engagement in multiple risk behaviors are identified.


Language: en

substance use; adolescent health; drug education; drug transaction

