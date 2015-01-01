Abstract

Registered professional and advanced practice nurses in the school setting, as a specialized practice entity, are leaders in implementation of evidence-based practice, skilled coordinators of care, advocates for students, and experts in designing systems assisting individuals and communities to reach full potential. Child trafficking (CT) is an emerging public health threat impacting safety and well-being of students present in the school setting. This literature review identified four themes in five studies: (1) training impacts nurses' knowledge, awareness, and attitudes; (2) school nursing is underrepresented in training, education, prevention, response, and research; (3) lack of collaboration exists between school staff and school nurses; and (4) formal education and length of experience impact levels of interventions school nurses are able to provide. School nurses are opportunely situated to intervene as advocates for vulnerable children to develop a coordinated, effective response to CT risk factors, mitigating risk and fostering resiliency with systems-based change.



Keywords: Human trafficking

Language: en