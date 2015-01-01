|
Chen JI, Cameron DC, Laliberte AZ, Hooker ER, Niederhausen M, Denneson LM. Med. Care. 2021; 59: S17-S22.
(Copyright © 2021, American Public Health Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
BACKGROUND: The Veterans Health Administration's system for documenting self-directed violence (SDV) requires that clinicians make a determination of the suicidal intent of the behavior (ie, "undetermined" intent vs. "suicide attempt") which contributes to the enhanced care offered. Past studies suggest clinicians' judgment of suicide risk is impacted by patient demographics regardless of clinical presentation. As women are less likely to die by suicide than men, women's SDV may be taken less seriously; they may be more likely to have their SDV classified as "undetermined" than men, which may impact the care received.
Language: en