BACKGROUND: The extent to which female veterans are willing to seek Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and non-VHA care when they are suicidal or experiencing mental health (MH) concerns is unknown.



OBJECTIVES: The objectives of this study were to: (1) examine whether current, past, and never VHA using female veterans' willingness to seek VHA care differs from their willingness to seek non-VHA care if suicidal or experiencing MH symptoms; (2) examine if VHA use, military sexual trauma, and suicidal ideation and attempt are associated with female veterans' willingness to use VHA and non-VHA care when experiencing suicidal thoughts or MH symptoms. RESEARCH DESIGN: A cross-sectional anonymous survey. SUBJECTS: Four hundred thirty nine female veterans, including current, past, and never VHA users were included. MEASURES: General Help-Seeking Questionnaire, Self-Injurious Thoughts and Behaviors Interview, and the VA Military Sexual Trauma Screening Questions.



RESULTS: Current VHA users reported more willingness to use VHA than non-VHA care; conversely, past and never VHA users reported less willingness to use VHA care relative to non-VHA care. Military sexual assault and none or past VHA use were associated with lower willingness to use VHA care if suicidal or experiencing MH symptoms. In contrast, those with none or past VHA use reported greater willingness to use non-VHA care if suicidal or experiencing MH symptoms, while prior suicide attempt was associated with lower willingness.



CONCLUSIONS: Ensuring that acceptable and effective suicide prevention services are available to female veterans in both VHA and community settings is critical. Increasing help-seeking intentions among female veterans who have attempted suicide or experienced military sexual assault is also essential.

