Zelkowitz RL, Mitchell KS, Grossman SL, Nillni YI, Gradus JL, Galovski TE. Med. Care. 2021; 59: S51-S57.
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to (1) examine whether the latent class structure of individuals engaging in self-directed violence and indirect self-harm behaviors (eg, substance use, disordered eating) varied by gender in a sample of US veterans, and (2) test the associations of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depressive symptoms with the resulting classes. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional data from 3581 veterans, ages 18-50 (51.9% identified as women) were analyzed. Veterans self-reported histories of self-directed violence, substance use, and disordered eating. Latent class analysis and latent class regression were used to explore class structure by gender and examine association of class membership with PTSD and depressive symptoms.
