Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to (1) examine whether the latent class structure of individuals engaging in self-directed violence and indirect self-harm behaviors (eg, substance use, disordered eating) varied by gender in a sample of US veterans, and (2) test the associations of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depressive symptoms with the resulting classes. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional data from 3581 veterans, ages 18-50 (51.9% identified as women) were analyzed. Veterans self-reported histories of self-directed violence, substance use, and disordered eating. Latent class analysis and latent class regression were used to explore class structure by gender and examine association of class membership with PTSD and depressive symptoms.



RESULTS: A 4-class model was supported in the sample. Class 1 (20.0%) was characterized by substance use and self-directed violent thoughts and behaviors. Class 2 (8.3%) was characterized by substance use, disordered eating, and self-directed violent thoughts and behaviors. Class 3 (12.6%) was distinguished by indirect self-harm behaviors (substance use and disordered eating). Class 4 (59.6%) reflected low likelihood of behavioral dysregulation. Classes were partially invariant across gender; endorsement of substance use behaviors was generally higher for men in each class. Comorbid clinically significant depressive and PTSD symptoms were associated with the class characterized by highest behavioral dysregulation.



CONCLUSIONS: Self-directed violent thoughts and behaviors present comorbidly with indirect self-harm in men and women veterans, although patterns of indirect self-harm behaviors differ slightly by gender. Such comorbidity may be associated with more severe presentations of psychiatric concerns.

Language: en