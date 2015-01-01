SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Holliday R, Forster JE, Schneider AL, Miller C, Monteith LL. Med. Care. 2021; 59: S77-S83.

BACKGROUND: Female veterans experience interpersonal violence (ie, physical and sexual violence) more often than male veterans and nonveteran females. There is limited knowledge of types of interpersonal violence across the lifespan in relation to suicidal ideation and suicide attempt. Prior research has also focused on those accessing the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) care.

OBJECTIVE: This study examined if physical and sexual violence at differing time points (ie, premilitary, during military service) were associated with suicidal ideation and a suicide attempt at subsequent time points. We anticipated that violence would be associated with an increased risk of suicidal ideation and attempt; however, given limited prior research, we were uncertain which types of violence and time points would be associated with risk. RESEARCH DESIGN: Data from a cross-sectional national survey. SUBJECTS: A total of 407 female veterans using, formerly using, or who never used VHA care. MEASURES: Suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, physical violence, and sexual violence were assessed.

RESULTS: Premilitary sexual, but not physical, violence was associated with military suicidal ideation. Both premilitary and military sexual and physical violence were associated with postmilitary suicidal ideation. Premilitary and military sexual, but not physical, violence were associated with a postmilitary suicide attempt. These results were maintained after accounting for VHA use. A significant model for military suicide attempt was not generated.

CONCLUSIONS: Assessment of premilitary and military sexual violence among female veterans is warranted within the context of suicide risk assessment and prevention. Preventing sexual violence among female veterans may be important for preventing suicidal ideation and attempt.


