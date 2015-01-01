Abstract

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a chronic and progressive disease influenced by genetic, psychosocial, and environmental factors. The consequences of alcohol consumption involve alterations in neural circuits of emotion and cognition, as well as in the motor planning circuit. Furthermore, during the natural aging process, several biochemical and functional alterations are also observed with neurological consequences. Thus, considering the consequences of chronic alcohol consumption on neural systems and natural aging process, we aimed to analyze the degree of motor and functional impairment in elderly with chronic alcohol consumption. Sixty elderly underwent an analysis of alcohol consumption profile (Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test - AUDIT) that divided them into a control group (CON) and an alcohol group (ALC). The analysis of quality of life was performed using the Medical Outcomes Study 36-Item Short-Form Health Survey (SF-36), the analysis of motor function was performed using the Borg Scale, the Six-Minute Walk Test (6MWT) and the Motor Scale for Elderly (MSE). We were able to conclude that the misuse of alcohol by the elderly promotes significant physical limitations. These limitations result in a worsening of functional capacity of walking and various dimensions of motor ability: fine motor skill, global coordination, balance, body scheme, spatial organization, temporal organization, and general motor aptitude. Besides the physical limitations caused by alcohol use, the quality of life in their physical, mental, and social aspects was reduced. Thus, actions are required to help the elderly understand these losses and exercise control over alcohol misuse.

