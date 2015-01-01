|
Dreyße K, Zöllner E, Behrens C, Armbrust M, Kröger C. Psychother. Psychosom. Med. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
There is a growing consensus that emotion dysregulation is the defining feature of borderline personality disorder, but there are also persisting competing views on the pathology and dimensional structure of the disorder. The "Impulsivity and Emotion Dysregulation Scale" (IED-27) is already being used for assessing patients with borderline personality disorder. The particular aim of this study was to gain evidence of the dimensional structure of the disorder by confirmatory factorial analysis. A heterogeneous sample of patients with borderline personality disorder (n=484), attention deficit (hyperactivity) disorder (n=191) and eating disorders (n=197) of a psychosomatic clinic were given general and specific self-assessment inventories via computer-assisted testing system, including the IED-27.
Language: de