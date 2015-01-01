Abstract

There is a growing consensus that emotion dysregulation is the defining feature of borderline personality disorder, but there are also persisting competing views on the pathology and dimensional structure of the disorder. The "Impulsivity and Emotion Dysregulation Scale" (IED-27) is already being used for assessing patients with borderline personality disorder. The particular aim of this study was to gain evidence of the dimensional structure of the disorder by confirmatory factorial analysis. A heterogeneous sample of patients with borderline personality disorder (n=484), attention deficit (hyperactivity) disorder (n=191) and eating disorders (n=197) of a psychosomatic clinic were given general and specific self-assessment inventories via computer-assisted testing system, including the IED-27.



RESULTS showed a bifactor model with a general factor and three specific factors: "emotional dysregulation", "relationship difficulties" and "self-injuries and suicidal behaviours", to be the model with the best fit (ΔCFI=0,032). The internal consistency of the sample seems to be good (ω=0,83-0,93) and expected correlations to similar subscales could be proved. Good psychometric criteria of the IED-27 were replicated in this study. Prospectively, the subscales allow a more detailed representation and specific treatment planning.

Language: de